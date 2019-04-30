LETTER: Judiciary has the guts to fire wayward officials

Is there such a thing as judicial democracy? Members of the judiciary in SA — active or retired — are taking decisions politicians are avoiding.

For example, judge Charles Nugent took less than six months to fire Tom Moyane. Not President Cyril Ramaphosa. The whole country knew Moyane would have been fired more than a year ago if Ramaphosa had the guts. The evidence was all there.

You don’t need a commission to diagnose what you already know. All that was needed was for someone to prescribe the correct treatment. Judge Nugent did it.

Last week it was the turn of judge Yvonne Mokgoro. She axed Nomgcobo Jiba and her sidekick in less than a year. They should have been fired long ago. What new evidence did Ramaphosa need?

If you think I am wrong, here is a test. Let Ramaphosa fire Bathabile Dlamini without waiting for a commission to do it for him. He won’t. Jiba and Moyane are collateral damage, but the big guns are untouchable.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail