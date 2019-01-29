Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tax revolt not a wise move

Helen Zille's call for citizens to take action in this way will polarise society further

29 January 2019 - 05:03
Western Cape premier Helen Zille. Picture: REUTERS

Twitter has been awash with comments on a possible tax revolt. It’s an old debate, brought to the fore by a tweet from the premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille. Not everyone agrees.

I come from a family steeped in civil disobedience — from early Gandhian days through the passive resistance of the 1940s, and the Defiance Campaign of the 1950s. Many in my family have initiated and participated in campaigns, and served terms in jail for their actions. These influenced, and contributed, over time, to securing the freedoms we enjoy today. Nelson Mandela subscribed to it, and Martin Luther King Jr applied the same.

The current call is different. It is moreover impractical, will have unintended consequences in the unlikely event of being implemented, and will polarise society further.

Also, you can’t cherry-pick areas of noncompliance that are predicated on a bundled buy-in to representative government and institutions — taxation and representative government have been inextricably linked since the days of the American Revolution. You cannot play in parts of the representative government edifice, and undermine the very pillars it is built upon.

You either launch a general campaign of civil disobedience if you find the oppressive nature of the regime warrants such action, or you comply, and use appropriate institutions to achieve your ends, and seek to reform the structures that govern society. This is not to say that you shouldn’t protest and rail against the continued sweeping under the carpet of legitimate concerns, and continued inaction by the government of the day.

The question is, when does a tipping point come to pass? I reckon it has in Venezuela; here, not. But then who pays their e-toll bills? Is this an example of a creeping moral outrage using selective means? It that justifiable? Do we then condone and encourage similar evasive action vis á vis tax in general?

Bear in mind, too, that a full-scale tax revolt would require the buy-in of business, where the bulk of tax is deducted and paid. As professor Daryl Glaser says: “Do we want to turn a rickety state into a failed state?”

A fair bit to think through here, before shooting from the hip.

Ghaleb Cachalia
DA MP

