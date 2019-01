I would like to record my displeasure at Business Day’s cartoon of Theresa May in the edition of Thursday, January 17. Let us not make a mockery of the crucifixion of our Lord Jesus Christ.

It might not offend a lot of your readers, but it has certainly offended me as a reader who is a Christian.

Such pictures may result in other people shunning this very great newspaper, which I have always found reliable and informative.

Tshepo Motlhale

Via e-mail