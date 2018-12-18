Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Build houses and SA

One out-of-the-box policy could see unemployed workers and SA's highly efficient construction industry working together to replace informal settlements with decent housing

18 December 2018 - 05:05
Informal settlement on the slopes of Sentinel Mountain, Hout Bay. Picture: AMBROSE PETERS/SUNDAY TIMES
Informal settlement on the slopes of Sentinel Mountain, Hout Bay. Picture: AMBROSE PETERS/SUNDAY TIMES

Following  Roger Briggs’s wise letter in Thursday’s paper (Workable solutions can be found, December 13), only radical, out-of-the-box policies can reverse the downward spiral of our economy.

With rampant unemployment and inequality, millions living in shacks, but a highly efficient construction industry in the doldrums through lack of work, a logical solution to the country’s problems lies in using the latter to eradicate the former.

A Housing Body, with representatives from the building industry, the architectural, quantity surveying and engineering professions, and the national treasury,  could parcel out the provinces to the top nine construction companies, each with a brief to eliminate informal settlements in a given period.

With rigid price controls, and financed through co-operation between government and private sector cooperation, the immediate expansion of employment in the construction industry and downstream in suppliers of material, could engender a long-term upward spiral in the economy.

Boris Yawitch
Riviera

LETTER: Workable solutions can be found

The government is not rising to the challenge of building school toilets, but ways can be found to tackle the problem
Opinion
5 days ago

Group Five mulls interest in its assets

Group Five is considering expression of interest for unspecific assets in order to stay afloat
Companies
4 days ago

Construction sector not so gloomy as activity builds

Economist Roelof Botha says the activity level in the building and construction sectors is improving
Companies
12 days ago

Group Five's share price doubles on hopes of acquisition

A number of parties have expressed interest in buying parts of the JSE’s worst performer in 2018
Companies
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: End of recession brings relief, but SA remains in a holding pattern

The cause is not only corruption; a larger problem is economic missteps, as can be seen in the government's approach to mining
Opinion
13 days ago

