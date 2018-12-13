Opinion / Letters

LETTER: All I want for Christmas …

Please soccer gods, open the eyes of Kaizer Motaung

13 December 2018 - 05:00
Kaizer Motaung, chairman of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club at his offices at Naturena. File Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES
Kaizer Motaung, chairman of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club at his offices at Naturena. File Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES

The sea is not going away. It is important to clarify this point to all those who only see the sea once a year. The sea will still be patiently waiting for you this time next year. Don't put your life and others at risk because you are rushing to the coast. Take your time on the road. This is my first Christmas wish.  

Secondly, to the Higher Being, please bless Tom Moyane and his legal team with common sense. Mr Moyane, please accept you have lost your perky job and all the benefits of power. You are now the former commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars). It is embarrassing to watch an old man struggling to let go. These lawyers  are misleading you and draining your wallet. Save your dignity and go. It is my Christmas wish to you and your lawyers. 

Thirdly, please soccer gods, open the eyes of Kaizer Motaung. Chiefs are a national asset and cannot recycle mediocrity. The new coach is like rehiring Mr Moyane back at Sars. A disaster waiting to happen. This is my Christmas wish to the soccer gods. Bring sanity to the mighty Amakhosi. It is painful to watch Kaizer Chiefs being a shadow of its past glory. Not even an African star on its jersey. Even Sundowns has a star. 

My last wish is for the SABC to report the news and not be the news. The three wise men must visit Auckland Park this Christmas. The SABC needs all the wisdom it can get to survive the meltdown. 

Sorry President Jacob Zuma, I ran out of ink. I will start with you next year to wish you a peaceful retirement away from politics.  

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, via e-mail

