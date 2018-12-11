LETTER: Festival of Saturnalia

While I find the canned Christmas Carols in Checkers Sea Point simply annoying, the Waterfront seems to think that decorating shop assistants will increase sales. But it has given me the opportunity to reflect on how Christmas is misunderstood.

It’s really the Roman festival of Saturnalia, when the god’s statue was rolled out of his confining temple into the Forum, the fabric chains were removed from his ankles and Rome descended into midwinter cathartic bliss. For this brief period, slaves became masters, presents were given to reaffirm patronage, drunkenness was everywhere and the libido ruled.

Saturn has now reappeared as Santa, whose Phrygian hat, also standard issue in the pre-Christmas Waterfront, was once worn symbolically by freed Roman slaves. Santa’s red tunic was later popularised somewhat by Coca-Cola.

Initially, Christianity was a state religion. After unsuccessful attempts by Nero and Domitian to stamp out the disruptive new cult, Constantine bowed to the inevitable and gave it status. But it was a compromise and various other cults like Mithras were subtly incorporated.

Saturnalia, however, presented a problem. The slaves would never give it up and it acted as a social-pressure release valve. To the Christians, it was a heathen abomination and in any case, Easter was their major festival.

The solution was one of pure genius. Sidelining Saturn and replacing him with the story of Christ’s birth allowed for proper Christian celebration, with the feast and present giving thrown in. The traditional excesses of Saturnalia continued but were studiously ignored by the priests.

It's amazing what can be achieved when everyone wants a good time. "Happy Christmas!" Or as the Romans would say, "Io Saturnalia!"

James Cunningham, Camps Bay