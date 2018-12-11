Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Festival of Saturnalia

It's amazing what can be achieved when everyone wants a good time. "Happy Christmas!" Or as the Romans would say, "Io Saturnalia!"

11 December 2018 - 05:00
A child dressed as Santa Claus takes part in a Santa Run event ahead of Christmas in Shenyang city, in northeast China’s Liaoning province. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/YANG YANG/IMAGINECHINA
A child dressed as Santa Claus takes part in a Santa Run event ahead of Christmas in Shenyang city, in northeast China’s Liaoning province. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/YANG YANG/IMAGINECHINA

While I find the canned Christmas Carols in Checkers Sea Point simply annoying, the Waterfront seems to think that decorating shop assistants will increase sales. But it has given me the opportunity to reflect on how Christmas is misunderstood.

It’s really the Roman festival of Saturnalia, when the god’s statue was rolled out of his confining temple into the Forum, the fabric chains were removed from his ankles and Rome descended into midwinter cathartic bliss. For this brief period, slaves became masters, presents were given to reaffirm patronage, drunkenness was everywhere and the libido ruled.

Saturn has now reappeared as  Santa, whose Phrygian hat, also standard issue in the pre-Christmas Waterfront, was once worn symbolically by freed Roman slaves. Santa’s red tunic was later popularised somewhat by Coca-Cola.

Initially, Christianity was a state religion. After unsuccessful attempts by Nero and Domitian to stamp out the disruptive new cult, Constantine bowed to the inevitable and gave it status. But it was a compromise and various other cults like Mithras were subtly incorporated.

Saturnalia, however, presented a problem. The slaves would never give it up and it acted as a social-pressure release valve. To the Christians, it was a heathen abomination and in any case, Easter was their major festival.

The solution was one of pure genius. Sidelining Saturn and replacing him with the story of Christ’s birth allowed for proper Christian celebration, with the feast and present giving thrown in. The traditional excesses of Saturnalia continued but were studiously ignored by the priests.

It's amazing what can be achieved when everyone wants a good time. "Happy Christmas!" Or as the Romans would say,  "Io Saturnalia!"

James CunninghamCamps Bay

Black Friday boom is shaking SA retailers’ Christmas tree

Black Friday has been dubbed the most important day on the SA retail calendar
Business
2 days ago

Jangling Christmas jingles may not set the tills ringing

Managers should do homework on what turns customers off
Opinion
9 days ago

Black Friday or Christmas? When will you spend more?

Retailers in SA are gearing for a shopping frenzy in November
Business
1 month ago

Amazon’s youthful units drive profit to double analysts’ estimates

Amazon was the first mover in the business of selling data storage in the cloud, and it continues to reap the rewards that allow it to invest in ...
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Could Helen Zille get the DA ready ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
TOM EATON: An ode to St Cyril
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Picture of party support raises ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CARTOON: EFF’s funding drought
Opinion
5.
CAROL PATON: Workers of the world, unite to help ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Jangling Christmas jingles may not set the tills ringing
Opinion

Black Friday boom is shaking SA retailers’ Christmas tree
Business

Grim holiday tidings as Paris businesses count cost of riots
World / Europe

Black Friday or Christmas? When will you spend more?
Business

Amazon feels squeeze from rivals as holiday outlook dims
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.