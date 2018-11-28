LETTER: SA’s problem is lack of supply

SA’s current account deficit (the difference between domestic spending and output in relation to GDP) is exceeded by only three countries — Turkey, Pakistan and India — among the 41 economies listed in the Economist’s statistical tables. SA’s budget deficit is exceeded by only four of the 41 countries.

Yet our growth rate in 2018 will be the worst except for two countries — Argentina and Saudi Arabia. SA’s growth problem does not lie with a lack of demand, but with a lack of supply, which is being held back by a range of structural problems, some of which are now slowly being addressed by a new breeze blowing since President Cyril Ramaphosa took office.

Rudolf Gouws, via email