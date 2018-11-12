LETTER: Alternative comment on Steinberg

I agree with Jonny Steinberg (Ramaphosa is no coward; he is simply a true democrat, November 9) that part of the task is to restore the integrity of SA’s constitutional democracy. But as other commentators have already indicated, many of his actions — such as expropriation without compensation and the bail-out of SAA — show no concern about constitutional democracy.

As Steinberg himself says, the house is burning down and all the president seems to be doing is rearranging the furniture in the rooms that have already started to burn.

Even with due process followed I believe he could have acted more quickly in appointing a new national director of public prosecutions and a permanent commissioner at the SA Revenue Service. As for the public enterprises, all that has happened is that the boardrooms have been refurbished while the ship is sinking.

I have immense respect for Steinberg, but in this case his argument is less than half cooked.

Andrew Merrifield

Via Businesslive.co.za