LETTER: Trump’s fear of stones

It is unbelievable that the Trump administration’s reactive policy and attention-grabbing move before the midterm elections in the US was to send practically the same number of troops the US still has in Afghanistan fighting a war with the Taliban, to the US border with Mexico to stop the invading “barbarians” — about 7,000 thousands souls, mainly Honduran refugees including families with children.

President Donald Trump announced that “this invasion poses a dire threat to our sovereignty and if they start throwing stones at our troops I will issue an order to shoot back at them, as a stone if it hits you on the head can kill you”. I think he has learned from his Israeli friends.

I always had the nagging suspicion that Trump was a borderline idiot. His previous secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, was correct when he called him a moron.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston

