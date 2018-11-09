Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump’s fear of stones

US president’s move against refugees from Honduras is unbelievable

09 November 2018 - 05:00
US President Donald Trump leaves the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, the US, on Thursday. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
It is unbelievable that the Trump administration’s reactive policy and attention-grabbing move before the midterm elections in the US was to send practically the same number of troops the US still has in Afghanistan fighting a war with the Taliban, to the US border with Mexico to stop the invading “barbarians” —  about 7,000 thousands souls, mainly Honduran refugees including families with children.

 President Donald Trump announced that “this invasion poses a dire threat to our sovereignty and if they start throwing stones at our troops I will issue an order to shoot back at them, as a stone if it hits you on the head can kill you”. I think he has learned from his Israeli friends.

I always had the nagging suspicion that Trump was a borderline idiot. His previous secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, was correct when he called him a moron.

JM Bouvier
Bryanston

