LETTER: A PIC bailout will lead to more looting

06 November 2018 - 05:00
I refer to Dick Forslund’s article, which is well thought out and makes perfect economic sense. Unfortunately, there is one problem — this is SA, one of the world’s most corrupt and wasteful countries.

An IMF bail-out would be very unappealing. Dictatorial economic policies together with strict austerity would hurt us all, but a PIC bailout will result in looting, wastage and the PIC being out of pocket for multi billions. Another state disaster would likely be unavoidable. It would cripple us.

David Wolpert
Sunninghill

