LETTER: Trump’s startling inhumanity

A caravan of a few thousand unarmed migrants on foot, mainly women and children, getting fewer every day due to distance and fatigue, could reach the US border within the next month or two to apply for asylum.

US President Donald Trump does not trust his tried and tested border control. Stoking fear and hatred, he announced that he will send 16,000 troops to assist border control to stop this “invasion”.

Eleven Jews were already shot in cold blood in a synagogue in the US because of fear-mongering that accused Jewish interests of being behind the caravan. In the same week, pipe bombs were dispatched to critics of Trump and targets of his wrath, including a former US president.

Observers and historians point to the fact that much larger numbers of migrants arrived at the border in previous years and that the US has always been an immigrant nation. In fact, the president himself comes from an immigrant family and two of his former wives, including the current one, were immigrants.

Observers are confident that a superpower with more than 318-million citizens and the world’s deadliest military force would survive this onslaught of a few thousand exhausted and unarmed people on foot. Furthermore, the US has survived armed invasions by Europeans over the centuries — although, sadly, at a huge cost to the original inhabitants, who did not have troops at their borders at the time to stop the “invasion”.

The world watches the decline of a superpower with amazement and in real time.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

