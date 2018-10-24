LETTER: Business must tell what it is doing

In an interview with Chris Barron, Gareth Ackerman spoke strongly about making the government aware of the enormous amount of good that business is actually doing for the country and emphasised the lack of support for this from his peers. I believe it goes much further than that: we need a “reverse Bell Pottinger”.

As we now know, that organisation — very unfairly but effectively — reinforced the negative image of our business world among many South Africans. A major percentage of the population still sees big business as the oppressor and the enemy, attributing no good motivation to anything business does (and big business is doing plenty of under-recognised good around the country), thus providing fertile ground for the whole white monopoly capital hogwash that was sold so divisively by Bell Pottinger in Jacob Zuma’s time.

It is not just the government that needs to have its erroneous viewpoint changed. I think it would be well worthwhile for leading business organisations to take a leaf out of that PR book and develop a major, long-term campaign to get the message out about progressive modern business attitudes and the many good things business is actually doing to every South African.

Business is capable of changing all those out-of-date perceptions if it puts its mind and money to it, and this would be a highly beneficial change for the whole country.

Roger Briggs

Edenvale