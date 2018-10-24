Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Business must tell what it is doing

A 'reverse Bell Pottinger' would help to make state and public aware of the positive contributions the private sector makes

24 October 2018 - 05:01
Picture: 123RF/Rawpixel
Picture: 123RF/Rawpixel

In an interview with Chris Barron, Gareth Ackerman spoke strongly about making the government aware of the enormous amount of good that business is actually doing for the country and emphasised the lack of support for this from his peers. I believe it goes much further than that: we need a “reverse Bell Pottinger”.

As we now know, that organisation — very unfairly but effectively — reinforced the negative image of our business world among many South Africans. A major percentage of the population still sees big business as the oppressor and the enemy, attributing no good motivation to anything business does (and big business is doing plenty of under-recognised good around the country), thus providing fertile ground for the whole white monopoly capital hogwash that was sold so divisively by Bell Pottinger in Jacob Zuma’s time.

It is not just the government that needs to have its erroneous viewpoint changed. I think it would be well worthwhile for leading business organisations to take a leaf out of that PR book and develop a major, long-term campaign to get the message out about progressive modern business attitudes and the many good things business is actually doing to every South African. 

Business is capable of changing all those out-of-date perceptions if it puts its mind and money to it, and this would be a highly beneficial change for the whole country.

Roger Briggs 
Edenvale

'Show you're also playing your part', Gareth Ackerman tells business

Business sector urged to counter idea it is not investing in country
Business
3 days ago

Insuring the life of a key executive can be vital for business continuity

If there is no plan to replace this key individual, the whole company could be at risk
Money
3 days ago

WATCH: What the A2X has been up to since its launch

A2X CEO Kevin Brady talks to Business Day TV about the exchange’s performance over the past year and its plans for the future
Markets
1 day ago

Failure key to success for entrepreneurs, says Beyoncé’s father at SA book launch

The foundation of any successful entrepreneur is passion and a strong work ethic, says music mogul Mathew Knowles at UCT’s Graduate School of Business
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Tell the unteachable they are ...
Opinion
2.
CAROL PATON: Public has a right to know of PIC’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DAVID MAYNIER: The big issues Mboweni can’t ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Safeguarding auditors is crucial for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Omotoso’s lawyer exposes horror of testifying ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.