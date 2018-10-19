LETTER: Abuse of state power is treason

It is apparent that the ANC has never understood the vital importance of experience in managerial roles. This can only be acquired in the reality school of hard knocks over time and there is no substitute for experience. A deployee can be placed anywhere — and has been — but it can’t make him capable of doing the job. We are now in a swamp of failures: of management (strikes everywhere), service delivery (protests everywhere) and governance (crooks everywhere).

Anyone who deploys a person to a job they have no realistic chance of doing is unethical. Too often, it seems, a deployee is happy to take the title, the salary, the office and the perks without any intention of learning the job or accepting the responsibilities. Anyone who takes a job without accepting the objectives and responsibilities is a fraud. When they abuse their powers to damage their employer, they multiply that fraud.

With all the free time such an employee has, all that needs to be done is to continue supporting and benefiting from a patronage faction.

Anyone at the apex of power — say, a president or cabinet minister or a boss-man of Sars — who abuses his power to disastrously damage his country surely has to be guilty of treason. Talk about a fish rotting from the head!

Roger Briggs

Edenvale