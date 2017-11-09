Life of diplomatic intrigue amid radical changes

Leo "Rusty" Evans, the director-general of SA’s foreign affairs department during the transition, has died of pancreatic cancer at his Pretoria home.

Evans, one of few bureaucrats who served in a senior position in both pre-and post-apartheid SA, was 74 years old.

He was long-serving foreign minister Pik Botha’s right-hand man, but was kept on after the 1994 general election, serving under Nelson Mandela’s foreign minister, Alfred Nzo.

He was an unlikely English speaker in a predominantly Afrikaans administration.

In an interview a month before he died, he told me of his interview for the job at foreign affairs by GP Jooste, an admirer of Hendrik Verwoerd and a dyed-in-the-wool nationalist.

"I was told: ‘If you don’t speak Afrikaans, there’s no place for you in foreign affairs."

He was turned down for the job. "But a month later, I got a telegraph," and soon he was working for the state.

He worked his way up the public service and was training young diplomats when Pik Botha was appointed minister of foreign affairs. "Pik said training’s finished. I resigned."

He thought his career as a diplomat was over, but a week later, he got a call from Botha’s office. "He vaguely looked at me and said, ‘Go through those files on my desk’."

Without a formal discussion about his new job, he became Botha’s confidant and would eventually be given a series of major assignments.