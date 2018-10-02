LETTER: A mockery of justice

As intended by the unholy alliance between the Democratic Party in the US and the #MeToo movement, the focus around the Brett Kavanaugh hearings became a "did he or didn’t he" debate fought according to the current perceptions of male on female abuse.

This makes a mockery of the Supreme Court position that President Donald Trump wants Kavanaugh to occupy as he will, in effect, be tried and probably convicted on "evidence" that would not be admissible in that court.

These events allegedly occurred 35 years ago and were not reported at the time. All parties, and specifically his accusers, were heavily inebriated. No rape is alleged, although the stories are couched to sound like the next best thing to it.

The hearings illustrate just how wide the political chasm has become and that reasoned compromise has long since left the Capitol. That a political party should be happy to trade the critical dignity of the Supreme Court by forever politicising it to weaken a hated president shows how little the dangers of doing so are understood.

The message it sends to countries and organisations that would dearly like to bring the

US to its knees is clear. Just maintain the pressure and the US will destroy itself from within. What an ignominious end to the cult of American exceptionalism.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay