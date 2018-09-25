LETTER: Spit-and-polish policy

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says "social accountability can save democracy". I say we need to change democracy.

We should not vote for middlemen (politicians), who are the weak link since they steal and are not experts. We should instead vote for policy. The new politician will be an animal called a "policytician", who will lobby for policy.

Once their job is done, they exit stage left. We should employ experts to execute the policies. We don’t give them houses and cars and security personnel and we don’t send their wives on first-class trips abroad. We pay them a market-related salary. We hold them accountable in parliament. The job is either done or it isn’t. No debate. If the job is not done, then they go. Simple.

We have a couple of ceremonial positions — people to cut red ribbons on new power stations and hospitals. We can even dress someone up in 14th-century regalia and ask them to meet and greet dignitaries, like the British, and their queen.

Come on, people, let’s do things differently.

We’ve disrupted everything else, now let’s disrupt democracy.

James Drew

Via e-mail