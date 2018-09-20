LETTER: The Gang of Four idiots

Listening to the testimony by the retired Standard Bank counsel Ian Sinton, one is not astonished by the fortitude of the Gang of Four’s attempt to muscle a banking group to break well-established international anti-laundering legislation, but by their unimaginable idiocy.

Does ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe honestly believe the ANC can take on the US department of the treasury, which underwrote the money laundering legislation that all banks are compelled to follow? Does he think the ANC is immune to the laws that govern a modern state?

The ANC’s leadership since the demise of Nelson Mandela has been hijacked by buffoons who have displayed a level of mendacity paralleled only by former banana republics.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should call in this cluster of ANC officials and ask for their notice so he can save the party any more discomfiture. This country will not survive the antics of Mantashe, Jimmy Manyi and Jessie Duarte.

John N Catsicas

Johannesburg