LETTER: Pick rand up, Mokonyane

The honourable communications minister, Nomvula Mokonyane, promised us as recently as last year that she would "just pick the rand up" if and when it fell. Her biography tells us she is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University, so her promise is reassuring.

We have no doubt that she has the capacity to make good on her promise, but would someone ask her when she is going to do this please? She’s cutting things a bit fine.

James Drew

Via e-mail