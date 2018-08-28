Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bizarre electricity model

Electricity pylons. Photo: THINKSTOCK
There was a large public outcry against the revaluation of properties for the purposes of calculating rates. Not only have those payments increased over the years, but now the base amount has as well, with increases far above the inflation rate.

On City of Johannesburg accounts there have been several above-inflation increases since June. Electricity is up 7.17%, water is up 15.96%, service and network charges are up 7.37%, sewer monthly charges are up 13.2% and the refuse charge has increased 9.73%.

A new "network surcharge" increase arrived in August and there was a VAT increase (in April).

It is hard to understand the City of Joburg’s charging model for electricity. The more you use, the more expensive the product becomes. The effect of this is to drive down demand.

A further effect is that it encourages people to source alternative power supplies, such as solar. In a world where green energy is becoming cheaper and Eskom infinitely more expensive, there can be only one outcome. World class?

E Brandt Johannesburg

EDITORIAL: Let’s talk about our energy plan

The good news is that for the first time since 2011 we have an IRP that is transparent and credible
Opinion
8 hours ago

Nuclear to get short end in energy mix

Integrated Resource Plan is favourably disposed towards procuring more renewable power
National
1 day ago

City of Joburg ‘will not apologise to Chikane’

Mayor Herman Mashaba’s spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says neither the City nor the mayor has made allegations against Kagiso Chikane
National
5 days ago

Herman Mashaba aims at R20bn for affordable inner-city housing units

The private sector is looking to get involved in inner-city development again, says Johannesburg’s mayor
National
13 days ago

