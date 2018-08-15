LETTER: I fought to clear my name

Tom Mhlanga’s letter refers (De Lille’s change of tune, August 14). I have welcomed the Cape Town council’s investigations and have also fully co-operated when I have been called on to provide responses to the allegations against me. In terms of the DA’s process, I did not change my mind about fighting to the bitter end because of a promise of greener pastures.

I have always maintained that I am fighting for my rights, that the allegations against me must be tested, and now that the DA has withdrawn the charges, I have cleared my name. My fight was about principle and not about position — I was in fact offered positions in the Western Cape provincial legislature and the National Assembly and declined both.

Once the DA approached me and offered to withdraw the charges, I was satisfied that my name would be cleared and I decided to step aside so I can get on with my life. Any person in SA is innocent until proven guilty. It was the responsibility of the DA to find me guilty based on evidence. I did not run away from a disciplinary hearing; I have always said I am prepared to subject myself to a fair hearing open to the media. The untested allegations were made in public, my name has been smeared in public and with an open hearing I wanted to clear my name in public.

There is really no point in fighting forever at the expense of the people. As leaders, we must rise above our differences and put the people first. If that means having to make a personal sacrifice and walking away from a position, I am prepared to do that.

Patricia de Lille

Mayor, Cape Town