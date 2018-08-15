CARTOON: Blind man's bluff

Platinum fell under $800/oz for the first time since 2008, adding to the tension over how Naspers will react to Tencent’s results
Once you know that the emperor has no clothes you cannot in good conscience support what has become a management fee racket
The private sector is looking to get involved in inner-city development again, says Johannesburg’s mayor
The bank admits its past mistakes, but in its report about the ‘legacy of exclusion in SA’, cites the country’s low investment, high unemployment and crime
Bank of America Merrill Lynch questions the latest attempt at South Deep revival, which has already cost investors R32bn
The trade & industry minister says the increase will provide relief to the sector but association says it is not enough to cover output costs
New research shows there has been modest progress in gender transformation at executive level, but there is only one woman at the helm of SA’s Top 40 listed companies
British renewable energy investor Quercus bows to US sanctions on Tehran
Louw returns to starting line-up to support Kolisi
Fermented foods part of diet at Oaklands Country Manor in Drakensberg, writes Lesley Stones
