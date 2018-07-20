Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Failure by the truckload

20 July 2018 - 05:02
A truck loaded with coal. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE/SUNDAY TIMES
A truck loaded with coal. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE/SUNDAY TIMES

I had the rare pleasure last weekend of spending time on some of the beautiful roads of eastern Mpumalanga between Belfast, Lydenburg (Mashishing), Sabie, Hazyview and Machadodorp. These roads pass through some of the most gorgeous mountain country one will find in SA.

The experience was only tarnished by a striking example of the extremely expensive consequences of the failures of some of our major state-owned enterprises (SOEs). If Spoornet had been properly managed over the past 20-odd years, the bulk loads (mostly coal and timber) that are being trucked around those areas would have been carried by rail. If the railways were operating efficiently, those trucks — if they were still in use — would not have to use inadequate alternative roads to avoid the heavy toll fees that are levied on the roads the trucks should be using.

If Eskom had been properly operated over the same period there would be no need for the coal that is now being trucked through the area in giant vehicles that all but demolish the roads.

These roads were never designed or constructed to carry such loads in giant trucks, which also disrupt ordinary motor car travel. Just some less obvious examples of the enormous hidden cost to all of us of the failures of our SOEs.

Geoff Mansell
Parkwood

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Dismantling the pillars ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
2.
EDITORIAL: Edcon’s ugly truth
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Wonky poll confirms what we all ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Even faux Black Consciousness ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
EDITORIAL: Fragile SA pushed to edge by protests
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.