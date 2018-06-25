LETTER: Is Jacob Zuma off the hook?

Once again Jacob Zuma proves himself to be the touchstone for value destruction. Whether by accident or design, he took out a bond to pay for Nkandla with VBS Mutual Bank, which went belly-up within a year in spectacular fashion.

Whether the former president was the cause or the effect has still to be determined, but one thing we know for sure is that the effect on Zuma is positive — he won’t be "paying back the money" on that bond any time soon.

James Drew

Via e-mail