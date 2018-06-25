LETTER: Imports stringently tested

I refer to the cutting letter from Francois Baird in which he was critical of a previous letter of mine and then embarked on a diatribe against poultry imports (Wolpert’s false fowl facts, June 20).

Having been proved wrong in his recent claims that SA is being flooded by poultry imported from the EU and US (plus Brazil), Baird has now resorted to attacking import quality. But his letter reveals a total lack of knowledge of how the import process works, so please allow me to inform him.

SA’s veterinary authorities only open markets after an intensive investigation of the exporting country’s plants, facilities and products. They only approve plants that meet their criteria, and an approved plant list is published on the South African agriculture department’s website. The next step is a health certificate from the veterinary authorities of the exporting country, covering all conditions required by SA.

Upon arrival in SA, the poultry imports are extensively checked by veterinary authorities, which includes a range of microbiological tests performed by accredited laboratories prior to release of product to the importer. All testing of imported product is thus subjected to approval by experienced and knowledgeable veterinarians before entering the market place. I don’t know if local poultry is subject to such stringent tests but will not indulge in scaremongering.

David Wolpert

Association of Meat Importers and Exporters