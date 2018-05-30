Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Peta naive about cruelty

30 May 2018 - 05:30
If the letter from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) were a true reflection of mohair farming in SA, the industry would have disappeared years ago (Abuse of goats prevalent, May 25). The deaths of up to 80% of animals after shearing are not commercially sustainable.

There is cruelty in animal farming, but the observer has no concept of its actual degree.

The instances cited reflect naivety about the real nature of the abuse.

The real horror occurs in certain instances of ceremonial killing, unspeakable modes of transport in isolated cases and containment in cages that amounts to torture.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

