Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Drop ‘political killings’ tag

28 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: THE HERALD
Picture: THE HERALD

You quoted Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo saying: "The three suspects — the mayor‚ a councillor and an [alleged] hitman — allegedly planned an assassination plot against the municipal speaker‚ who is [thought] to be an obstacle in the awarding of a tender. It is understood the speaker allegedly suspected undue influence and possible corruption in the process." (KZN mayor and two alleged accomplices arrested in Hawks raid, May 24)

Can we stop calling them "political killings"? While in reality politics and corruption are one and the same thing, it would be more correct to refer to them as "corruption killings", because while politicians are always involved somewhere along the line, they are not the only ones involved.

Their partners, families, aunties and uncles and cousins and nieces and nephews and in-laws are not politicians, but they are always involved too.

Thinking about it now, maybe "mob killings" would be more appropriate. Anything but political killings, which sounds too much like a Bell Pottinger contrivance.

James Drew
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Pravin Gordhan's Gornado shakes ...
Opinion
2.
Want to help? Start by admitting you have had an ...
Opinion
3.
THULI MADONSELA: The injustice of shady home ...
Opinion
4.
The next Esidimeni tragedy lies ahead
Opinion
5.
LETTER: SA Express responds to Financial Mail
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.