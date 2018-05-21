LETTER: Paying for ANC’s greed

One of the more profound observations of the last century is that there is no such thing as a free lunch; somebody pays. Flowing from the power derived from its undoubtedly just victory over apartheid, the ANC has been enjoying political free lunches in many restaurants for some 19 years, gorging on the carcass of an effective business and financial structure.

I suggest that the first major free meal was the arms deal, concluded for the enrichment of the ANC so that the party could contest the next general election. Those who actually paid for that meal are the people of this country, as we were all burdened with enormous, wasted capital costs, the acceptance of corruption and self-enrichment in high places.

The unions were allowed to grasp excessive power and advanced both their own outdated political aspirations and the exclusive benefit of their members at the cost of the nonunionised majority and the country as a whole. Apart from the issue of the underfunding of education, the ANC allowed the South African Communist Party (SACP) leaders of the main teachers’ union to determine policies that were directly detrimental to the improvement of teaching outcomes.

At the same time populist policies allowed the government public service and the wide range of semi-government organisations to become overstaffed and underskilled, as well as rapaciously corrupt. ANC policies, short-term and ill-considered, created the circumstances in which the cunning, ignorant, greedy and corrupt could thrive, epitomised by the Zuptas. This evil group and its adherents and emulators simply extended and exploited the tendencies already established under the leadership of Thabo Mbeki.

The feast is almost over. The once-productive carcass is stripped almost to a skeleton. And the ordinary people of our country must pay for the ANC’s greed as well as the SACP’s ideology.

Robert Stone

Via e-mail