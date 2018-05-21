LETTER: Donald Trump is a shrewd tactician

US President Donald Trump is an exceptionally shrewd tactician. He proved his ingenuity by becoming the president of America despite adverse propaganda. Now he seems to have outsmarted the entire world by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement.

His objectives will become clear in time but my posit is that he has set the cat among the pigeons. Europe is concerned and desperately wants to retain the nuclear agreement with Tehran because there are incentives for Europe. Many companies have committed themselves to huge multimillion-euro investments in Iran, and stand to lose heavily if sanctions are enforced by the US.

Trump is acutely aware of this and views this as Europe’s Achilles heel. He knows, also, that Europe will scramble, together with the Iranians, to revise the agreement so it becomes acceptable to the Americans. Germany, France and Britain have tried their best to persuade Trump to stay in the deal, without success.

There is no doubt that he understands Europe’s predicament and rationale. The US stands to gain an amended and secure agreement with Iran, despite having put little into the procurement process. The Europeans will do all the work and Trump will take the credit. This would be a prodigious achievement.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff