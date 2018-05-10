Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Does funding help?

10 May 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Sean Muller challenges Servaas van der Berg of Research on Socio-Economic Policy (Resep) to cite its research publications on whether there is a relationship between educational funding and outcomes (Resep leading SA nowhere, May 9).

I’m no expert in this field, so I’d appreciate Muller’s evaluation of Eric A Hanushek’s research on this matter. For example, in his 2004 article, "What if there are no ‘best practices’", Hanushek argued that "existing modelling suggests no clear relationship between resources and student performance".

Perhaps definitive research on this matter has emerged since 2004?

Dr Doug Blackmur
West Beach

