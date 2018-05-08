LETTER: State of emergency in SA

Murder, rape, violent protests and strikes are becoming everyday occurrences. The scary part is that it appears the nation at large is beginning to accept this horrendous situation as part of South African life.

And what of our government? Absolutely nothing is forthcoming to address the ills that are having such a negative effect on the economy, and subsequently the lives of the poor.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet have been conspicuous by their absence. When leadership is really needed, it is nowhere to be seen. Our police are either short in numbers or are themselves involved in corruption. Arsonists, looters and killers have taken over and do as they please. And the army? Soldiers should have been called in to help take control. Why the delay?

Whether we accept the fact of not, SA is experiencing a state of emergency, and not a finger is being lifted to address the problem.

Cliff Buchler

George