LETTER: Simon Lincoln Reader has lost the plot

Simon Lincoln Reader has a cheek to call Owen Jones, the bright young Guardian columnist, "a screaming little jester" (Leftie anti-Trump procession a carnival of narcissism, May 4).

Huh? His style of writing is hardly over-the-top and he has fresh and important opinions on homophobia, sexism, Islamophobia and many other prejudices that need to be aired.

At age 27 he was named one of the top 50 Britons of 2011.

His first book, Chavs: The Demonisation of the Working Class, is a vital read, as is his second, The Establishment: And How They Get Away With It.

In addition, to call young people who are tuned into bigotry, chauvinism and narrow-mindedness "snowflakes" is by now not only a patronising cliché, it is a patriarchal way of trying to shut the youth up and to pay homage to the adage children should be seen and not heard.

What archaic opinions Reader expressed in that pro-Trump column, nogal about a creepy misogynistic racist grampus who runs a k*kistocracy. Was it a send-up? If so, my apologies for not getting the satire and irony.

Herman Lategan

Green Point