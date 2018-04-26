LETTER: Revenge of the commuters?

What would happen to the taxi and bus industries in the event of commuters boycotting their services for days on end?

For far too long the faithful South African workforce, who keep the wheels of the economy turning, have been subjected to totally unfair treatment. Most of these commuters have to get up early in the morning to reach their places of work on time, otherwise they face the wrath of impatient employers.

In other words, they suffer a double whammy.

An ideal scenario would be for employers and their workers to co-operate to teach these transport bullies a lesson by earmarking one working week for a total stayaway. Private transport could in many instances be provided by companies (even households) that could afford it.

One week without business would undoubtedly hurt the transport bosses, who have always believed that only they own the roads. It’s time they considered the lot of their hard-working customers and find other means of airing their grievances, many of which are self-inflicted.

Drastic measures are called for to end this one-sided business practice, which adversely affects the economy at large.

Cliff Buchler

George