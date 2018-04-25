LETTER: President failed to explain

President Cyril Ramaphosa was interviewed on Bloomberg Africa while in London at the Commonwealth heads of state summit. He tried to spin land expropriation without compensation.

Ramaphosa said the ANC came to power with a mandate to right the wrongs of land dispossession. "Twenty-four years later it has not quite worked as we had intended it to work." So it "requires us to go back to the drawing board, so that it can never be seen as a unilateral process".

He didn’t explain it is the ANC government’s fault that it hasn’t worked out — mismanagement, incompetence and corruption. "We don’t want the protection of property rights to be the protection … for a few people only, like it has been in the past. It should be protecting the property rights for all the people of SA.... And as we deal with the land process we want to see it as a process to grow the economy, because hitherto our economy has been also constrained by the fact that the land, which is a powerful resource, has been reserved just for a few."

Ramaphosa creates the misleading impression that "only a few [white] people" are the only ones with rights. We need to step back: rights only come with having land. He doesn’t explain how expropriation in and of itself is going to give people rights to land. He also failed to mention that expropriated land will be owned by the state.

So how he is going to unlock wealth and attract investment without title deeds and security of tenure is anyone’s guess.

I hope he didn’t think his audience was naive.

SC Weiss

Parktown North