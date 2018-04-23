LETTER: Stop self-serving West

The South African government’s condemnation of the bombing of Syria is justified because the West’s interventionist policies have again failed in the Middle East. It is time for us, together with the rest of the world, to step up and offer non-military solutions.

It goes without saying that the use of chemical weapons is a horrific crime. But we do not know the full story of what happened in Douma, and there seems little interest among the pro-interventionists to ask basic questions or allow the UN to lead an investigation. We have been here before with the lies that led to the Iraq war, but that precedent does not seem to deter the West.

Nonwestern countries must recognise that by turning a blind eye they relegate themselves to second-tier players. However, while governments and individuals across Africa and Asia are frustrated and angered by self-serving western actions, most remain silent. Without alternative initiatives and engagement from non-western actors, the West ends up monopolising the discussion. It is now time for politicians and diplomats in other parts of the world to seize the initiative and stop accepting their second-class status in global affairs.

Western nations may resist the erosion of their influence. Remember how they dismissed the brokering initiative of the AU in Libya and instead resorted to military intervention? It is a firmly held view in western political and diplomatic circles that the rest of the world is unqualified to play any role in such crises.

Sol Asmal

Cape Town