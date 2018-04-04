Opinion / Letters

LETTER: High cost of ineptitude

04 April 2018 - 05:30
Picture: 123 RF / BORGOGNIELS

You report that the auditor-general said the water and sanitation department has had "instability at leadership level" and too many deputy directors-general, some of whom had only reached Grade 12. On the same page the South African Airways’ chairman is reported as saying the airline has "leadership instability" and a "lack of critical skills".

It’s no surprise, then, that these businesses continue to haemorrhage money when their ministers and top management were crooked or incompetent and they are staffed by people who don’t know what they are doing after being employed by virtue of nepotism, political connections or racial cohesion.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

