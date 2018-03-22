LETTER: Follow the antipathy?

I listened with horror to Dikgang Moseneke’s ruling on the Life Esidimeni matter.

The question that remains unanswered is why the senior leadership of the Gauteng health department and the previous MEC embarked on this course of action in the first place. All they said is that it was a "collective decision".

There was no budgetary push from the Gauteng government to do this. One can often follow the money to find a reason, but it is difficult to see how this may apply in this situation.

I can only surmise that the motivation arose from a visceral antipathy to "white monopoly capital", as personified by Life Esidimeni hospital.

Anthony Still

Johannesburg