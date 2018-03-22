Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Follow the antipathy?

22 March 2018 - 05:30
Dikgang Moseneke. Picture: ALON SKUY​
Dikgang Moseneke. Picture: ALON SKUY​

I listened with horror to Dikgang Moseneke’s ruling on the Life Esidimeni matter.

The question that remains unanswered is why the senior leadership of the Gauteng health department and the previous MEC embarked on this course of action in the first place. All they said is that it was a "collective decision".

There was no budgetary push from the Gauteng government to do this. One can often follow the money to find a reason, but it is difficult to see how this may apply in this situation.

I can only surmise that the motivation arose from a visceral antipathy to "white monopoly capital", as personified by Life Esidimeni hospital.

Anthony Still
Johannesburg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
THULI MADONSELA: SA’s land fable
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Evidence is needed to back up ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CAROL PATON: Government’s black land ownership ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Appeal delivers new footage and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Racist Malema no longer a ...
Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.