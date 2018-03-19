LETTER: Incapable, incompetent

There are several black billionaire businessmen in SA, created by the National Empowerment Consortium and other BEE deals since 1994. It is also estimated that 6-million previously disadvantaged persons have, since 1994, entered the middle class.

Many ANC politicians own farms which they purchased. There are also many black farmers who have purchased farms and carry on successfully.

The state has substantial tracts of land that can be farmed. It also owns hundreds of enormous buildings that stand empty and are now derelict as a result of a lack of maintenance.

The government has demonstrated over more than 20 years that it is incapable and incompetent at appropriating the land and accommodating poor people.

Consequently, EFF leader Julius Malema has capitalised on the ANC government’s corruption, ineptitude and failure to address the needs of the poor. Malema, with his propensity for Range Rovers, expensive Gucci shoes and Breitling watches, is able to transpose himself from a man with epicurean tastes to a "fighter" for the poor in red overalls.

Here is the rub. The government has failed the majority of the people in this country, including the poor. The expropriation of land will not solve the wealth gap between the haves and have nots. What is required is an economy that is inclusive and buoyant.

Regrettably, during Jacob Zuma’s tenure the narrative supported by the ANC was divisive and focused on the wealth of "white monopoly capital" accumulated as a result of apartheid.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff