LETTER: Zulus are not evil thugs

15 March 2018 - 05:30
The doom Perfect Hlongwane wishes for won’t happen (Will Zuma unleash his Zulu zealots in the face of possible prosecution? March 7). We follow King Goodwill Zwelithini and not Jacob Zuma. Every week the king tells people to lay down their arms, and tells ANC officials such as Willies Mchunu, to their faces, to stop these political killings.

We Zulus are not evil, as we are painted by the media, as if other tribes and races are saints.

In his exit speech Zuma said no one must die in his name.

Lindiwe Fiesta
Via e-mail

