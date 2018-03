In reply to Mpumelelo Ncwadi, the Constitution ensures a civilised way of life for both black and white (Expropriation not happening, March 8). Just look at Zimbabwe, once a breadbasket and now a basket case with 90% unemployment.

Let us not forget the Gukurahundi killings of the 1980s, perpetrated by the 5th Brigade. Their distinguishing feature was the red beret.

Graham Paice

Via e-mail