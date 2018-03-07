LETTER: US backs Syrian terrorists

Shawn Hattingh and Mandy Moussouris describe a delusionary situation (Experiment for a better life, March 5). They may be naive, but unfortunately such deceptive made-up stories distort the truth regarding the terrorist organisation PYD/YPG.

The so-called People’s Protection Units, or YPG, is simply the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organisation by another name. The US choice of PYD/YPG, a group that the US government itself recognises as a terrorist organisation, as a local partner has naturally created an impasse between two Nato allies.

The PKK or PYD/YPG do not represent Kurds and cannot speak on their behalf. There are millions of Kurds who reject their terrorist tactics. The PYD and YPG have been oppressing the people of Syria, including Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen in the name of fighting Daesh.

The support provided by the US government to PYD/YPG, in contradiction with its own official terrorist organisations list, does not justify the war crimes conducted by PYD/YPG.

Elif Comoglu Ulgen

Ambassador of Turkey in SA