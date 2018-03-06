LETTER: Land plan will hit the poor

I find it interesting that the land issue is characterised as something that upsets white people and not black people. While it is true that most landowners are white, it is also true that most white people are not landowners. At least not in the agricultural sense.

I have no relatives with a farm and the one friend I have whose family owns one is so well off that I would not be concerned for their welfare were it to be magicked away. The concern about land expropriation without compensation is (as has been stated broadly) the undermining of property rights and the economic hole created by destroying asset values and raising food costs.

While the small group (35,000, I hear) of white farmers would probably feel this most intimately, that doesn’t bother me. The real effect will be felt in making everyone poorer and, as is typically the case, the already poor will be hit worst.

I understand the emotive context and the desire to correct an injustice, but the outcome of this approach will be the distribution of poisoned chalices. That is something that should upset everyone.

Steven Bolleurs

Sandton