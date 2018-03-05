LETTER: DA is destroying itself

You correctly raise the concern of Johannesburg residents about their property valuations (Valuations outrage: Mashaba under fire, March 1). I don’t know how many ratepayers did not open the e-mail because it did not come from a city address. In fact, it looked like a fake phishing e-mail we are regularly enjoined not to open. This might be fraudulent as it seems aimed at hiding information from ratepayers.

It seems to me the DA is hellbent on destroying its tenuous hold on credibility. In Cape Town it is fighting with its own mayor and in Joburg this latest effort will anger many. Developments at Huddle Park, road works on Louis Botha and others would appear to indicate lack of sensitivity to ratepayers or voters.

I suspect many of us will not vote next time, rather than support the current uncaring lot.

Henry Watermeyer

Lyndhurst