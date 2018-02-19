LETTER: Ramaphosa is no saviour

In the drama of the past few days and now the relief of Jacob Zuma’s exit, let’s not forget how we as a country got to this point.

In my opinion there are no saviours in this sorry state. Certainly, Cyril Ramaphosa is not the country’s saviour.

We still have the same ANC and their leaders in power that elected Zuma, defended Zuma and supported Zuma throughout his tenure. The corruption and scandals of Zuma’s leadership were nothing new. The same happened under presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki with the arms deal, where everything was neatly swept under the carpet.

The same self-righteous ANC leaders — Pravin Gordhan, Trevor Manuel and others — were in office when the arms-deal corruption was taking place, and they never spoke out then.

The only hope for SA is for the ANC to be voted out at the next election and every official prosecuted, so as to purge SA of this disgusting habit.

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail

