LETTER: Sue for damages, Capitec

I wonder why Capitec doesn’t do what most people who are unlawfully defamed do? Sue
for damages.
That will surely make the people at Viceroy Research think twice before embarking on their next shorting pillage.
Richard Behrmann
Norwood
I wonder why Capitec doesn’t do what most people who are unlawfully defamed do? Sue
for damages.
That will surely make the people at Viceroy Research think twice before embarking on their next shorting pillage.
Richard Behrmann
Norwood
Need to stay informed?Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.
Please sign in or register to comment.