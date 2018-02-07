Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sue for damages, Capitec

07 February 2018 - 05:30
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

I wonder why Capitec doesn’t do what most people who are unlawfully defamed do? Sue
for damages.

That will surely make the people at Viceroy Research think twice before embarking on their next shorting pillage.

Richard Behrmann
Norwood

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Race is on to get chaotic NEC to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Pigs will fly if Ramaphosa ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER BRUCE: The beginning of the end of Zuma’s ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
5.
Snap election could be a win-win move that breaks ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.