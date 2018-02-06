LETTER: Meet the real yahoos

Prof David Rosenberg is quite right to take Business Day to task for its anti-Trump rhetoric (Facts support Trump rule, January 31).

Nearly everything the US president does is critically reported, and commented on, through the prism of the "liberal consensus" that permeates the Western political class and its media, an attitude more often than not echoed in your pages.

Your US columnist, Simon Barber (The Trump-Nixon parallels, January 25), quotes approvingly his father’s 1970 prediction that "the day of the simplistic, know-nothing yahoo may be dawning". It astonishes me that those who say they are liberals cannot bring themselves to believe that millions of perfectly normal people don’t buy their globalist/diversified/gender fluid/multicultural/ politically correct prescription for society, and prefer more traditional — some would say more commonsense — moral values.

A favourite criticism of Trump supporters is that they are educationally deficient bigots, as though a person who is able to wave a piece of paper showing college attendance is somehow superior of mind and outlook. Surely the people noisily proclaiming their virtues on Twitter and Facebook, and shouting down anyone who disagrees with them, are the real yahoos.

Richard McNeill

Noordhoek

