LETTER: State needs lie detectors

25 January 2018 - 05:30
As the "President’s Keepers" begin their ducking and diving antics to evade complicity and avoid accountability, the long overdue cleansing process in government and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is certain to be stymied and stretched. But the parlous state of our economy and impending reputation as a failed state does not allow the time for obfuscation in the style and magnitude of our current president.

My suggestion is to request all employees of the government and the SOEs who have been implicated and/or linked to state capture to subject themselves to polygraph testing and lifestyle audits. Anyone unwilling to do so is making a very loud statement and should not feature in the new president’s structures.

James Olive
Via e-mail

