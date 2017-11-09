Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A chance to break logjam

09 November 2017 - 05:30
At last, someone in the ANC breaking away from the status quo and giving new and healthy impetus to the succession issue. By naming his running mates — unheard of before in the history of the organisation — Cyril Ramaphosa has declared himself a force to be reckoned with.

It is also a clear indication to concerned party members that there is a way out of the mess President Jacob Zuma has created. They are now able to compare the likes of Naledi Pandor with those in the corruption camp. By December they’ll have a clearer picture of the true state of affairs and be able to vote for a team dedicated to bringing stability to both the nation and the party.

Cliff BuchlerGeorge

