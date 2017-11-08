LETTER: Unity implicit in old flag

Let me try and throw light on the flag controversy by providing some historical background. The South African flag that was used up until 1994 was the Union flag, which was created as a compromise between the two British colonies of the Cape and Natal on the one hand, and the Boer republics of the Transvaal and Orange Free State on the other, which had in 1910 formed the Union of SA. However, when the National Party came to power in 1948 it wanted to change the flag to remove what they called the "Bloed Vlek" (Blood Stain) — the small British flag within the Union flag — as it reminded Afrikaners of the suffering they had endured during the Anglo-Boer War. This campaign was stepped up under Hendrik Verwoerd when SA became a republic.

However, public opinion at the time prevented this proposal from being passed by Parliament. This flag continued to fly until April 26 1994, when the present flag was adopted to reflect the political change in the country.

With regard to charges that the Union flag represented racism, in fact, the opposite is true as this was the flag under which SA’s forces fought against Nazi Germany in the Second World War. If those who displayed the flag during the demonstrations against farm murders thought this was an affirmation of apartheid, they were sadly mistaken.

On a personal note, my father served with the South African forces during the war and I am intensely proud of that fact, so although I respect the new South African flag, the old Union flag has a special place in my heart.

David OvertonMelville