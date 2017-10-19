LETTER: Striking pilots something of an inconvenience

I am booked on Mango to fly to Cape Town [on Friday] from Lanseria. I am one of many passengers inconvenienced by the pilot strike.

Having previously had to endure a Lufthansa pilot strike while in London, it has become obvious to me (and probably to everyone else who had a similar experience) that pilot strikes are one of the most selfish strikes employees can inflict on the public. While they are no doubt entitled to their constitutional right to strike, the question remains how they justify it to the travelling public, who depend on the more or less punctual departure of flights to arrive at meetings, and meet other commitments.

With that question in mind, I phoned Solidariteit [Solidarity], the union representing most of Mango’s pilots. They gave me the cellphone number of Deon Reyneke, the deputy chief secretary of Solidariteit. I identified myself and asked him the simple question: "How do you justify the inconvenience that your pilot strike causes to the travelling public?"

His reply: "You cannot be serious."

Well, I was serious. The more I pressed him for an answer, the more he evaded the question and the more heated became the conversation. He then accused me of not understanding labour law (in fact I do; labour law makes up a substantial portion of my legal practice). But he never answered my question, and eventually put the phone down in my ear, but not before suggesting I buy a ticket on another airline.

Sure, Mr Reyneke, I am a billionaire, I can easily fork out more money for an unforeseen last-minute airline ticket.

And that is the other side of the striking coin. The inconvenience caused to the public is just of no consequence to Solidariteit. There is no justification for it, there is no need to provide an explanation and you dare not even ask for one. Just suffer the consequences in silence, and if you dare to query it, they slam the phone down in your ear.

He could at the very least have told me (if it was the case) that Mango pays their pilots a pittance, which would have won my total sympathy and support for the strike, but I doubt it is the case.

I sincerely hope that is not the tone in which Mr Reyneke and Solidariteit conduct the wage negotiations with Mango. With such an attitude of refusing to talk and explain, it is no wonder the negotiations broke down.

Emile MyburghVia e-mail