LETTER: Ramaphosa’s blabber

18 October 2017 - 05:30
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS

My late father, an auditor, always used to say that if someone is not capable of making money they are probably not capable of holding on to money if they come into it.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s political blabber when he says "we will spread the ownership of the economy of our country so that it is owned by the majority and not just the few", indicates that he falls squarely into this trap.

If you give people ownership of businesses that they were not capable of building they will probably not be able to run sustainably them on a sustainable basis. As for allocating them shares, they are likely to cash in the shares and then we’re back to square one.

James DrewVia e-mail

